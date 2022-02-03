Johnny Ray
HALLSVILLE, TX — Funeral Services for Mr. Johnny Ray, age 77, of Hallsville, TX will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hallsville Church of Christ in Hallsville, TX. Interment will follow at the Hallsville Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held Saturday February 5, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Hallsville Church of Christ.
Johnny Ray of Hallsville, TX passed away on January 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with dementia. He was born in Dublin, TX on January 25, 1945. He grew up in Greenville, TX, attended Navarro Junior College on a basketball scholarship, and graduated from East Texas State University. Because he was a man of few words, Johnny impacted those around him through his actions. Many remember him as hard-working, loyal, dependable, and quietly present.
After serving a tour in Vietnam with the United States Army, he married the love of his life, Linea Dorsey, in 1969. Johnny was an introvert who attentively managed his own catfish restaurant for decades. He enjoyed burn piles, mud, mowing already mowed grass, hopping in his Jeep with his blue heeler Doc to work cattle, and teaching the children in his life how to properly bait a hook. Linea is an extrovert who taught school for years. She enjoyed lunches with the ladies, decorating the house with beautiful antiques and gorgeous flowers she grows herself. Although they don’t look like they go together, the love Johnny and Linea felt for each other would transcend the test of time. Clearly, this union was God-ordained, it’s the only explanation.
Johnny is preceded in death by his father, EJ Ray, Jr., his mother LaRue Hudson, and step-father, Frank.
Along with his beloved Linea, survivors include his daughter Jamie Eisenhuth, her husband Gary, their children Alex and Addison of Hallsville, and his daughter Lincee Ray of Houston. He is also survived by his step-mother, Lesby Ray of Hillsboro, his sisters Shelia Wilson and Sharon Powell and their families, also of Hillsboro, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Veterans Association in Johnny Ray’s memory. Other appropriate ways to honor him may include: loving and providing for your family well, hugging the neck of someone who works in the memory care unit at Heartis Assisted Living in Longview, TX, mowing your neighbor’s lawn, or ceremoniously burning something.
