Johnny V. Martin

DIANA — A memorial service for Johnny Martin, 77, of Diana will be held at 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Johnny passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at UT Health Tyler.
Johnny was born August 30, 1941 in Idabel, Oklahoma to DeWitt and Ruby (McCauley) Martin. Johnny was a veteran having served in the United States Army as Military Police. He worked most of his life in the oil field having retired as a consultant. He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He was also a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Johnny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-father that will be greatly missed.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dwaila Martin. Son; Brad and daughter-in-law Amy Martin. Daughter; Tandy and son-in-law Gordon McDonald. Daughter; Darbie and husband Bobby Byrd. Grandchildren; Erica and Justin Garnett, Tancy and Rami Matthews, Raney Matthews, Riley Matthews, Bradley Martin, Brett Byrd, Brooke Byrd, Dustin Reddock and Dylan Reddock. Great grandchildren; Cason Hadley and Justice Garnett.
