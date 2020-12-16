Johnny Wayne Owens
GLADEWATER — Johnny Wayne Owens, age 73, of Gladewater, Texas was born November 2, 1947 and passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Johnny attended Gladewater schools and graduated in 1966. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany and Vietnam from 1966 to 1970. He met and married his love Lucy Acosta in 1973. They were married for 47 years. Johnny is survived by daughter, Debbie; granddaughter Livia, who attends Gilmer High School; sister Carylon and husband Kenny; and one brother Arthur Owens. Johnny Wayne loved all types of music, with fifty’s music and Neil Diamond being his favorites. He would sit and make music tapes for hours on end, but above all he loved laughing and having fun. He loved Christmas time and enjoyed sharing the holidays at his sister’s house. Johnny absolutely loved his sisters dressing. Johnny loved the Lord and was a Christian. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years before joining St. Matthews Catholic church. He began working for Lebus Manufacturing in January 1975 and retired after 40 years with the company. Johnny Wayne will remain in our hearts and we will forever treasure the memories we shared with him.
A memorial services for Johnny will be held Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Owens family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Theft of protein drink at Longview store led to assault
- Giant squid that washed ashore in South Africa is a rare glimpse of a deep-sea creature
- Longview man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in wife’s death
- Longview man pleads guilty to killing two women more than decade apart
- Jan Maynard, organizer of Hands on a Hardbody contests, dies at 66
- Longview council hires architect for new fire station, uses eminent domain for street project
- Gregg, other counties covered by NET Health at highest level of COVID-19 community spread
- ET Football: Lobos run over Lufkin, 41-5
- Hallsville ISD superintendent leaving for job in Arkansas
- ET Football: Hale brothers leading charge for Lobos
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.