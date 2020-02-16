Johnny Young

Johnny Fortune Young was born December 13, 1937 in Henderson, Texas to John Henry Young and Bonnie Bell Price Young. He worked for Safeway for over 34 years and was a longtime police officer for several police stations. Johnny owned and operated Johnny’s Heating and Air Conditioning and was still working right up until his passing. (He was even trying to schedule and work from his hospital bed!) Johnny loved his family and grandchildren tremendously who referred to him as “Pa Paw” and his brothers and sisters referred to him as “Sonny”. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores Young; brothers, Jerry and Jess Young; and sister, Lorraine Arnold.
He is survived by his sons, Ronny Young (Dianna) of Lufkin, Jackie Young (Diane) of Longview, and John Young ( Michelle) of Jefferson; daughters, Debbie Harris (Jeff) of Longview, Darla Shick (Randy) of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, and Melanie Elrod (Audie) of Longview; 20 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Young (Wanda), Jamie Young (Diane), and Mike Young (Judy); sisters, Mildred McLain and Elizabeth Rives; special cousin, Joy Love (Keith); special friend, Nita Summers; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family who loved him dearly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.