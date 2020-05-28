Johnye E. Smith
LONGVIEW — Johnye Smith was born in Detroit, Texas as the youngest sibling in a family comprised of five brothers and three sisters. The family soon moved to Blossum, Texas and Johnye graduated from Blossum High School in 1940. She worked as a waitress in the Victory Cafe near Fort Maxie, a WWII Army training base. Philip Smith, an Army Lieutenant, regularly came to the cafe for lunch and after a short romance, Johnye married Philip. After the war, the family made several moves but ultimately settled in Longview. As long time residents of Lake Cherokee and members of Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church, Johnye supported numerous activities. She was an avid bridge player as well as a master gardener active in the overall beautification of Lake Cherokee.
She is survived by Bruce and Barry Smith and their wives Alice and Debbie. There are four grandsons, Steven and Nicholas, and Travis and Zachary Smith along with six great-grand daughters and three-great grandsons.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Rosewood Park beginning at 4PM.
