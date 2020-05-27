Johnye E. Smith
LONGVIEW — Johnye Smith was born in Detroit, TX to John and Annie Dockrey and raised in Blossom, TX. She met Phillip Smith at a restaurant in Paris, TX while she was working as a waitress and dad was in training for WWII. After the war they eventually moved to Longview to raise their family. They were long time residents of Lake Cherokee and members of Wesley McCabe United Methodist Church.
She is survived by son, Bruce and wife Alice, grandsons Steven and Nicholas, and 6 great grandchildren; and by son, Barry and wife Debbie, grandsons Travis and Zachary, and 4 great granddaughters.
Mrs. Smith enjoyed gardening and was part of the Garden Beautification club at Lake Cherokee. She also was an avid Bridge player.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Rosewood Park beginning at 4PM.
