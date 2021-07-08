Johnye Ruth Harrington

Survivors include two children: Dr. Paul Harrington (Susan) and Dr. Mariann Harrington (Joe Prause); eight grandchildren: Jennifer Gordon (Chris), Michael Harrington (Cindy), Chris Harrington (Emily), Brandon Harrington (Julie), Riley Harrington (Nicole), Jennifer Davis (Jered), Julie Glover (Jason) and Joseph Prause (Sabrina); and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings; son, William Harrington and grandson, Scott Harrington.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 8:00 PM, 2021 at Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home, 1921 Main Street, North Little Rock. A graveside service under the direction of Stewart Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, Texas will begin at 9:00 AM, Saturday July 10, 2021 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.
Online guestbook at www.SmithFamilyCares.com
