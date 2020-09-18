Jon Warren Ylitalo

Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer “Joe” and Faye Stish Ylitalo, and his older brother Joe Alan Ylitalo. He is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Beth; children, Adam (Kelly) Ylitalo and Alec Ylitalo; precious grandchildren, Eleanor and Edison; siblings David (Debby) Ylitalo, Sharr Ylitalo Nall , Troy (Trina) Ylitalo, and Dean (Fran) Ylitalo; countless nieces and nephews and friends whom he all adored. He served his roles as Jon, Papa, Dad, Papa Jon, and Uncle Jon, and loved his family and friends. Everyone was a friend to Jon and thus like family.
He was a member of First Christian Church, and spent many hours beautifying the grounds, Bethany Home, and the Memorial Garden. He always felt close to God as he worked and his means of worship was through nature.
Without complaint, he faced and fought through years of health struggles: several cancers, the effects of surgeries, radiation and chemo, and overwhelming pain throughout his body. He always found a way to persevere each and every day through it all. Recently you could find him working in his garden, sharing his skills and bounty with friends and family, playing golf with his buddies, or sitting outside at the lake with his wife, family, friends, or just by himself, watching the sunset over the water while enjoying a mixed drink and listening to his favorite music. We will miss his quick wit, caring spirit, his crossword puzzle expertise, his obsession with NCIS and his big hugs.
Jon’s life will be celebrated at an informal, outdoor memorial service on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 6:00pm outside at the Cherokee Club with a sunset toast to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Jon would be “tickled pink” if everyone planted a flower, shrub, or tree in his memory at their favorite place or you can send a memorial to First Christian Church Longview Property Fund.
