Jonathan Barrett Brantley
LONGVIEW — It is with a heavy heart the family of Jonathan “Bear” Barrett Brantley announce his passing. Born on June 17th, 2000 to Sherilyn and Timothy Brantley, Barrett was the youngest of their nine children.
Barrett was considered the most “Texan” of all of the Brantley clan (which, to be fair–doesn’t take much effort). He was the only child fully raised in the country; he had no context for city life and no penchant for it either. He loved to hunt, fish, and shoot on Union Grove High-school’s shotgun team. As a country man, Barrett was buoyant and resourceful when it came to anything outdoors; he was most comfortable when he was out in nature, forgoing nearly all social media and normal communication. If you wanted to spend time with Barrett, your best bet was to meet him in the wilderness world he loved or with his family and friends.
From a young age, Barrett was known for being industrious. If he didn’t know how to do something, you could count on him to figure it out. After Sheri, the matriarch of the family passed away in 2015, Barret had no readily available ride to baseball practice, but that never stopped him. He was happy to bike ten miles to school–there and back again, every day. When he was older, you would most often find him talking about tools, his inventions, or his stories of working up in the mountains of Arkansas and Wyoming. He was the best uncle to his nieces Allison and Alaska, and his nephew Brett. He was “all in” with roughhousing, hide and seek, or a fun adventure–a dream for a young niece and nephew. While some friends knew him as Johnathan, he certainly lived up to his beloved nickname “Bear.”
Barrett is survived by his father, Timothy Brantley, his stepmother, Pamela Ferguson Brantley, his brothers: Pierce, Seth, Micah, and Jesse Brantley, his sisters: Laura Barton, Anna Owens, Emily Brantley, and Megan Brantley, and his step siblings, Jackie Dennis, and Chase and Alex Ferguson.
The loss of Barrett to his family and friends is painful and profound, but we celebrate that he now experiences freedom, joy, and wholeness alongside his mother, Sheri, in heaven. Though we grieve, we are comforted by Barrett’s very real, yet complex relationship with Christ. We rest joyfully in the 1 Corinthians 15:55 anthem:
“Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?”
A memorial service will be held at Pathway Church in Longview, TX at 2PM on Friday, June 17th. This service is held on Barrett’s birthday to celebrate and acknowledge his life. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Pathway Church, 913 W Loop 281 Suite 101 Longview, Texas 75604
