CARTHAGE — Mr. Jonathan Claude Boudreaux, 24, was born July 14, 1995 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and resided in Carthage, Texas. Jonathan went to heaven to meet his Lord and Savior on July 22, 2019 in Gregg County, Texas.
Services will be at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dale Reed officiating.
Visitation will be 5-8:00 p.m. Thursday July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 with burial to follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Jonathan was born to the marriage of Claude Paul and Asusena “Suzie” Ramirez Boudreaux, Jr. He was raised and schooled in Tatum, Texas graduating with the class of 2014.
Mr. Boudreaux worked for Louisiana Pacific. He loved cars, his car club, and was mechanically inclined to fix anything. Jonathan loved his family, friends, and all those who knew him, loved him.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Claude Paul, Sr., uncles, Fermin Ramirez, and Dario Garza; aunt, Barbara Savage Mixon.
Mr. Boudreaux is survived by his loving parents, Claude and Suzie Boudreaux of Carthage; grandparents, Ramone Ramirez of Carthage, Maria Garza of Carrizo Springs, and Mae Boudreaux of Houma, LA; brother, Justin Paul Boudreaux and wife Rachael of Ohio; sister, April Boudreaux Chisholm and husband Frankie of French Settlement, LA; and a niece, Tayler, many other relatives and a host of friends.
