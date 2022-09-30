Jonathan David Clark
LONGVIEW — We regretfully announce the passing of Jonathan David Clark, born in Longview, Texas, on July 12, 1994. He died on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Iowa, at the age of 28. Jonathan was an outgoing, relationship-oriented person who never met a stranger. He was an old soul at heart. He loved traveling, fishing, woodworking, and red dirt country music. He was a hard worker and high achiever who worked his way up from beginning welder to project manager in the short span of 10 years. When Jonathan put his mind to any goal, nothing could stop him from accomplishing it. He planned to take more certification courses to further his education before his untimely passing. He is survived by numerous loving family members and friends who miss him dearly. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be set at a later date.
