LONGVIEW — Joni Jaree Howard left this world on her way to the Promised Land where she will dwell with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for eternity. After being diagnosed with kidney cancer in March of 2018, her body finally succumbed to the disease, but her spirit remained strong to the end. She passed away on June 30th. She was born to Jon Edward and Barbara Jean Moore in Seminole Texas on December 10th, 1960. She lived in Oklahoma, Arizona, and New Mexico before her family settled in Longview. Joni attended several schools in Longview before finishing her education at Spring Hill High School. There she met her soon to be husband, Matt Howard. They were married on June 20th, 1981 at Elmira Chapel, which is still their church home today. She served as the clerk for the church session for 17 years along with teaching Vacation Bible School and participating in CPW. Joni attended Kilgore College briefly before starting her career in Banking. She started at Spring Hill State Bank as a drive thru teller. Joni was a hard working, loyal and a dependable member of the bank team for 40 years. She was serving as Vice President, Executive Assistant to the President upon her retirement. During her career, she was involved with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, Opportunity Knocks, Student Board and served as secretary to the Bank Board of Directors. Joni was a fantastic wife and best friend to Matt and a loving mother and grandmother. They were blessed with 2 beautiful children, Jake and Holly, and 2 precious grandchildren, True and Rylan. Joni’s hobbies included crafting, photography, collecting depression era glassware and collecting recipes and cookbooks. She enjoyed wearing costumes for Halloween and Christmas at the bank. Joni’s favorite vacation was her January 2018 trip to Disney World. Joni was very much appreciated by her customers at the bank. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Joni had a beautiful smile and a charming personality. Joni may be gone from our sight but will always remain in our hearts and memories. She was preceded in death by her father, Jon, and son Jake. Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 38 years, Matt, and her daughter Holly. Grandchildren, True and Rylan. Her mother, Barbara and mother in law Carolyn. Sisters Paige, Sherry and her husband Barry and brother in law Rick and his wife Kari. Nieces and nephews Carlee, Hagan, Derrick, Laney, and Devin.
