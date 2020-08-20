Joseph Cardell Henderson

Joe was born January 20, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas to Osa Hargraves. At the age of 4, he was adopted by Jay E. Henderson and his wife, who resided in Redland, Texas. In 1953, at the age of twelve, Joe accepted Christ as his savior and was baptized in the creek outside the church. (John 3:16) His decision to follow Christ would impact the rest of his life, and all who knew him.
While attending grade school, his eyes fell upon a beautiful blonde haired girl named Loretta. Joe’s heart was stolen forever. They married September 3, 1960. He wanted 20 children, she wasn’t having it so he settled for the 3 he got. During their 60 years together, they built a home of love for their children and showed them the love of Christ, training them in the way of the Lord. (Proverbs 22:6)
In the mid 70’s, God called Joe to be a carpenter and gave him the gift of working with wood. It was then that God called him into the mission field, building many churches in his home state and other states across the U.S. The Lord bonded a friendship between Joe and a man named David Reynolds. Their missions busted wide open as God paved the way for them. Joe, David and their wives were sent to various cities throughout Japan. They built new churches, they rebuilt damaged churches from earthquakes, they built houses for missionaries and invested in lifelong friendships with those they met. During Joe’s mission work God call him to be an ordained minister and deacon, where he served more than 40 years. Then God opened another door and bonded another friendship between a man named John McGee. This friendship would take the two men to Belize where they witnessed and shared the gospel in the villages, the orphanages and the prisons, for several years.
Joe had such a passion for Christ. He was a devoted servant to God and loved his Lord and Savior. You did not have a conversation with Joe without hearing about Jesus Christ. He used every opportunity given to share the gospel. (Mark 16:15)
Joe was a Sunday School teacher and served as a deacon at White Oak Baptist Church. He was devoted to his church and loved his church family. His beautiful wife stood by his side and supported her husband in every endeavor the Lord called him to do. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, firm handshake, sweet hugs and an often toothless grin. He had an amazing heart, very caring, loving and generous with gifts to others over his own.
Our loving father, grandfather and husband to our mother Loretta will be greatly missed on this earth but our hearts rejoice in the Lord. (John 14:27-29)
Joe leaves behind his legacy to his beautiful and loving wife of 60 years, Loretta, his sister, Shirley Dore of Bridge City; Three Children: Sherman Henderson of Longview, Daniel Henderson and Sigi West of Tyler, Carrie Herndon of White Oak; Seven grandchildren: Kelsey and Jeremy Wallace of Fort Worth, Patrick Henderson of Oklahoma, Brandon and Laurissa Henderson of Longview, Shane Henderson of Quitman, Ashley and Collin Lawrence of White Oak, Devon Herndon and Zoe Koepke of White Oak, Matthew Herndon and Glen Schneider of New York; Eleven great-grandchildren, Marlie, Blakley, Noah, Taytum, Willa Kate, Sarah Grace, Cody, Addy, Dakota, Jade Maree and Hudson; an abundance of nieces, nephews among many others he called family.
Celebration of Life Services are August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm, White Oak Baptist Church, 117 S. White Oak Rd., White Oak, Texas 75693. Relief of Funeral expenses can be made to www.gofundme.com (search Funeral Expenses for Joe Henderson) In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WOBC Missions Fund.
