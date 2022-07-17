Joseph Frank Teodorczyk
LONGVIEW — Graveside service for Mr. Joseph Frank Teodorczyk, 80, of White Oak, TX will be held at 9AM, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at New White Oak Cemetery. Joe passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Longview, Texas. Joe was born on May 13, 1942, to the late Joseph Edward and Helen (Bereta) Teodorczyk. He married Nancy Smith of Jefferson, Texas on December 28, 1968. While married for 50 years, Joe and Nancy both shared a strong Christian faith and together raised their only son, Thomas Joseph Teodorczyk of Bullard, Texas.
Joe, after his mother’s passing at age 9, moved to Texas and lived with his aunt and uncle, Dolores and Tommy Thomas, of Marshall, Texas. He graduated from Marshall High School in May of 1960 and entered the U.S. Navy in October of 1961. He attended Aviation Electronics school and was assigned to the Navy’s ASW Patrol Squadrons.
Joe took part in 4 Vietnam campaigns. During 1967 and 1968, he was assigned to a highly classified unit called VO-67. While in this squadron, Joe earned his 2nd Navy Aircrew Wings, The Marine Corps’ Combat Aircrew wings, and an Air Medal. His combat flights took him over the Ho Chi Min Trail at low altitudes and he was also involved in helping to establish an electronic listening barrier around Khe Sanh during the Tet Offensive.
Joe retired from the Navy in July of 1982 as a Chief Petty Officer. Since his retirement, Joe has received the Navy Presidential Unit Citation in 2008 for his services while in VO-67 in 1967-1968. On November 5th of 2010, Joe was inducted into the Navy Enlisted Combat Air Crew Roll of Honor at Charleston, S.C.
Mr. Teodorczyk is survived by his son, Thomas, and his wife, Tara; grandchildren Austin and Travis Teodorczyk and their mother, Janet Eudy; step grandchildren, Brady and Colton Howard; surrogate brother Tommy N. Thomas of Longview; nieces Katy and Beverly and numerous cousins in Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy, his aunt Dolores Thomas, his uncle Tommy Thomas, and surrogate sister Darlene Winch.
