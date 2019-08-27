spotlight
Joseph Fred Albertson
Joseph Fred Albertson
LONGVIEW — Joseph Fred Albertson, 75, died unexpectedly August 24, 2019 at his home in Longview, Texas. There will be a commemoration of Fred’s life Thursday August 29th from 5-7 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas and a graveside service will be Friday, August 30th at Rosewood Park Cemetery at 10:00 am. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Dawn Albertson, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Ryan and Korie Albertson, and his granddaughter Lauren Albertson. Fred is also survived by his sisters, Helen Smithson and husband Buddy, Mary Love and husband Charles, Sharon Roberts and husband June, along with his nieces: Susan Smithson, Priscilla Logue, Amy Roberts, Melissa Geurian and his nephews: Michael Love, Matthew Smithson and Jacob Roberts. Fred was preceded in death by the love of his life, Bettie Jo Albertson after 39 years of marriage, his nephew Jeremiah Geurian, and his parents Fred and Letha Albertson. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.