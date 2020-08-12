Joseph Harding Stone

Joe was married to his devoted wife, Richie, for 53 years and was a member of Greggton United Methodist Church and the Welmaker-Joy Sunday School class where he once served as president.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Richard Hardeman, brothers-in-law Roy Hardeman and Jim Cole and sister-in-law Debbie Hardeman of Nacogdoches.
In addition to his wife Richie, he is survived by his daughter Sherwin Stone of Houston, son Rick (DeAnna) Stone, four grandchildren Hannah (Kelton) Brewer, Grant, Hayley, Garrett Stone and a precious great granddaughter Emma Grace Brewer of Carrollton, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Frankie (Carolyn) Stone and sister Betty (Earl) Smith of Jefferson, and his mother-in-law Sherwin (Jane) Hardeman and sister-in-law Judy Cole of Nacogdoches.
A memorial service will be held at Greggton United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid, a mask will be required to attend this service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Welmaker-Joy Sunday School class or Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Rd, Longview TX.
