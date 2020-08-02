Joseph Jones
LOS ANGELES — Joseph Ford Jones passed away July 9, 2020 in Tyler, Texas where he lived. Born January 11, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana. His adoptive parents, Russell L. Jones and Margaret T. Jones, moved the family in 1948 to Pasadena, California where he grew up. He attended Pasadena High School and Pasadena City College (PCC). At PCC he played clarinet in the band and marched twice with the band in the Tournament of Roses Parade. He also played in the Independent Order of Foresters Robin Hood Band. Later he attended and graduated from Redlands College with a Bachelor of Arts in Music. He served in the United States Army where he was assigned to an Army band and spent time in Germany entertaining troops and representing the Army at cultural affairs. After the Army, he settled in Arroyo Grande, California where he worked for the Automobile Club. Later he lived in Long Beach, California, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and San Angelo, Texas, before moving to Tyler. His chief profession was as an orthotic technician, which included work at Custom Care Orthopedic Bracing, LLC in Tyler and Longview. Joe enjoyed camping and working with wood on his Shopsmith making a variety of wood items including furniture. One year he made breadboxes which he sent to all his relatives for Christmas presents. He was a talented amateur auto mechanic and treasured his Mercedes Benz 190 SL. He enjoyed living and working in Tyler, eating at the Outback Steakhouse and getting food to go from Ming’s Café. In the years before his death he was a dedicated student of the Bible which he studied with friends from the Tyler Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He is survived by his sisters, Kathryn L. Jones, Alison J. Hunter, and brother David T. Jones; his first wife Claudia Lehman Jones, their children, Richard Jones and Jase T. Wolfe; and step-children Robin Sylvester Harris, Robert Sylvester, and Cheryl Sylvester Baca. His second wife, Marilyn R. Jones, predeceased him.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three men face prosecution for gang-related shooting incident in Longview
- Longview mayor warns: COVID-19 cases will spike as schools reopen
- Dueling protests in Tyler turn violent
- Construction on new Starbucks in Longview to start soon
- Arson suspect committed for treatment in state hospital for up to year
- More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area
- Two-vehicle crash near Gladewater kills 2 people
- Pine Tree ISD releases guidelines for reopening schools
- Hallsville ISD announces reopening plans for 2020-21 school year, sets first day of school Aug. 13
- UPDATE: Amber Alert over, Longview child found
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.