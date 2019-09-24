Joseph Keehne
Joseph Keehne
LONGVIEW — Joseph (Junky Joe) Keehne, a 24-year resident of Longview, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 13, 1948 to Charles Sr and Mary Range Keehne. He was an Assembly Technician for General Motors for 30 years. He passed from this life to the next on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. in the Garden Court Of Welch Funeral Home. A Life Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Longview Missionary Baptist Church. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.cammackfamily.com.

