Joseph LeGrande Northcutt
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Joseph LeGrande Northcutt passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the age of 83. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Longview. The service will be streamed live at https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjQ4NjAzMA==. Burial will immediately follow at Grace Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, at Rader Funeral Home.
LeGrande was born March 19, 1937 in Longview at Markham Hospital to Josephine Elizabeth Still and William Davis “Bill” Northcutt Jr. His family had deep roots in Longview, and he was proud to be a 5th generation resident. After graduating from Longview High School in 1954, LeGrande attended Baylor University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business and met the love of his life Cassandra Cobb. They were married at First Baptist Church in Seminole, TX in 1958.
After serving in the United States Air Force, LeGrande and Cassandra returned to Longview where he joined his father as an Independent Insurance Agent and was known as “LeGrande, your insurance man!” He served his Lord through service as a lifelong member of First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Scout Master of Troop 221, and bus driver for the homebound. LeGrande joined the Longview Rotary Club in 1964, where he became a Paul Harris Fellow and earned 50 plus years of perfect attendance. In 1977 he and his brother, W. D. Northcutt, III, honored their mother, Josephine, as the first woman Paul Harris Fellow in the club. LeGrande was a founding board member of the Metropolitan Savings and Loan, a board member of Market Place Ministries and Downtown Development Corporation, and active in many other community organizations during his lifetime.
LeGrande could often be found “junin’ around” with family and friends on the farm in Panola County or enjoying crappie fishing at Caddo Lake. He enjoyed supporting his Baylor Bears at football and basketball games, by going to Homecoming, and in any other way possible. To know LeGrande was to understand kindness, compassion, and generosity. LeGrande would often be late because he had found someone who was hungry and drove them to McDonald’s for a meal.
LeGrande Northcutt is survived by his wife Cassandra, son Gordon and his wife Ginia of Longview, daughter Aurelia and her husband Mark Newton of Lufkin, TX. He is also survived by Gordon and Ginia’s children, Conlan and her husband Joshua Wade of Washington, D.C. and William LeGrand Northcutt of Richmond, VA and by Aurelia and Mark’s children, Adolynn and her husband Zachary Williams of Waco, TX and Truett Joseph Newton of Waco, TX. LeGrande is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dan Cobb of Levelland, TX and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews whom he dearly loved. LeGrande was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dr. W. D. Northcutt, III, and his wife Susanne, and sister-in-law, Judy Cobb.
Pallbearers are LeGrand Northcutt, Truett Newton, Zachary Williams, Joshua Wade, Walter Northcutt and Worth Jackson. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Baucum, Dick Dial, Gayle English, Frank Jackson, Ray Rollins, and David Selph.
The Northcutt Family would like to thank the staff at Summer Meadows and HeartsWay Hospice for their love and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Northcutt Endowment at First Baptist Church, Longview, TX, George W. Truett Seminary at Baylor University or a charity of your choice.
