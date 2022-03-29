Joseph Neal Cimilluca
SYRACUSE — Joseph Neal Cimilluca (Buddha), 70, of Syracuse, NY, passed away peacefully after a brief illness; in North Carolina on March, 21st, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Born in Syracuse NY, he attended and graduated from Corcoran High School. He followed in his Father’s footsteps and worked for the Local 317 Teamsters Union. Joe also worked with Qualis Corp as a Project Superintendent supervising build projects throughout the US. He owned a successful construction company doing work throughout NY and FL. Joe was from Lewis Park and the friendships he formed in the early Lewis Park years led to many lifetime friendships. He had a contagious laugh and was tough as nails. Young or old, everyone looked up to him and were proud to call him a friend.
Joe was a longtime Pop Warner Football Coach for the Westvale Knights, and his love of football and sports ran deep. While his favorite football team may have varied throughout the years, one thing was for sure, he was a Bears fan through and through! Joe had the most beautiful blue eyes that glistened like the ocean. If he wasn’t tinkering around fixing something, you would find him basking in the sun, fishing, and hanging out with his animals. He had a great appreciation and love for music and always had good music playing. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends, especially his wife of 44 years Dori, and will be missed dearly but never forgotten. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Dorothy Cimilluca, and his brother David Cimilluca. Joe is survived by his 2 children, JoJo (Norma) Cimilluca and Janelle (Chris) Stephens, two grandchildren Corey Cimilluca and Ashlynn Stephens, three sisters Kathy (Wayne) Ryan, Ceal Wenn, Chena (Nate) Yehle, and several nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2022 in Fulton, NY at the family farm. In lieu of flowers, Joe would want everyone to attend his Celebration of Life for food, family, friends, fun and many memories to be shared!
