Joseph Walter Shank

Walt was married to his loving wife, Mary Marler Shank, for 55 years. They were long time members of Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. He was born in Lancaster County, PA and was the eldest child of Walter and Naomi Shank.
Walt loved life and never met a stranger. He loved to talk and visit with anyone that had the time. Walt had many friends and will be missed by all of them.
Anyone that knew Walt knew his passion was playing golf. He enjoyed playing weekly with his friends. In addition, Walt loved to travel, eat good food, listen to music, and read.
Walt is survived by his wife, two brothers, a sister, and numerous nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Monday, December 28, 2020. The service was for family and close friends. The service was officiated by Rev. Greg Zakary of Mobberly Baptist Church.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in his name be made to The American Heart Association or Mobberly Baptist Church benevolence fund.
