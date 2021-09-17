Joseph William Hart, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Joseph William Hart, Jr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, coworker, surveyor, church elder and devoted child of God, died on September 12, 2021, at age 82, in Longview, Texas, surrounded at home by his loving family and dogs.
Joe was in the Longview High School class of 1957. He played baseball in Panola Junior College, then attended the University of Texas at Austin. He served proudly in the U. S. Air Force from 1959-1963. He spent much of his life as a land surveyor, retiring in 2013.
Throughout his life, Joe became very proficient at many different hobbies and interests and when he took up a hobby, was all in! Whether it was golfing, fishing, archery, or even poker, he earned many trophies to prove he meant business. However, the greatest trophies he earned won’t remain on a shelf; they are the kind that have eternal significance. His investment in loving people through his generosity and his big hugs, along with being a student of the Bible for many years, Joe lived out his beliefs as a quiet example to many.
In 1966, Joe married Mary Jane Thornbury, a school teacher from Dallas and they recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Together they lovingly raised biological children, and hosted dozens of foster children over the decades.
Joe was born to Joseph William Hart, Sr. and Lena Rundell Hart on July 10th, 1939. He is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Patricia Ruth Chambers (Robert). He is survived by a sister, Karen Breeding of Murfreesboro, TN, daughters, Traci Suzanne Hart (husband, Donny) Payne, Suzanne Stone (husband, Phil), Alicia Dawn Yancey; Joe W. Hart, III (wife, Judy), and Chris White (wife, Randa).
Grandchildren left to cherish his memory are Casey Dylan Harper (wife, Bekah), Kaylee Grace Hart, Reagan Jaye Payne Tekell (husband, Grant), Rainey Camille Payne, Austin Riley White, Sadie Ruth White and Joshua James White and Chance Taylor Exley.
Joe’s passing leaves a large hole in the lives of many who will miss him greatly. But especially in his last days, Joe made it clear that he was ready to go be at home with Jesus whenever the call came?and his trust in God is a great comfort to those who mourn his passing from this life to being in the presence of his Savior.
Visitation will be Friday, September 17 from 6-8 pm at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, Texas. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 18 at 10 am, also at Rader’s facility.
For anyone wishing to make a donation, suggestions are HeartsWay Hospice, 4351 McCann Road, Longview, Texas, 75605, or New Journey CP Church, P.O. Box 2349, Longview, Texas, 75606.
For more information or to view the service online, go to www.raderfh.com.
