Josephine (Jo) Faye Grimes
LONGVIEW — Josephine Grimes died in Longview, Texas at the age of 94 on July 8, 2021 after a brief illness.
Josephine Faye Dinn and her twin sister, Norine Maye, were born on October 11, 1926 in Kansas community, west of Edinburgh, Indiana. Her parents were Frank and Anna Bisel Dinn.
Jo is survived by her three sons and their families: George E. Grimes, Jr. and his partner Sandra; Bill Grimes, his wife Judy, step-granddaughter Rae McManus, her husband William and their daughter Meredith McManus; David Grimes and his wife Ann, granddaughter Rachel Graviett, her husband Thomas and their son Theodore, and grandson Scott Grimes, his wife Brianna and their daughter Adaline. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Buckner Westminster Place and the compassionate doctors, nurses and staff at Christus Good Shepard Hospital and Specialty Select Hospital in Longview.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.
The service and burial will take place July 14, 2021, at Greenwood Funeral Home Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas.
