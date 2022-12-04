Josephine “Joey” Jaremko
LONGVIEW — Josephine “Joey” Jaremko, passed away on November 22,2022 with family members by her side. Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Jaremko. She is survived by her children, Cindy Turner, Tom Jaremko, Mike Jaremko, Mary Jo Othon and Becky Patak; 10 grandchildren, Lisa Duewel, Erin Dewald, Laura Matos, Nick Turner, Emily Othon, Jeremy Patak, Zachary Othon, Jessica Patak, Allison Patak and Connor Othon; 5 great-grandchildren, Ava Duewel, Brayden Duewel, Xander Matos, Landon Dewald and Edith Matos. She loved her family.
Josephine was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 11,1929 to John and Edith Stypa. She had three sisters who preceded her in death, Genevieve Stypa, Dorothy Kuklenski and Catherine Locke. She moved around the country, finally settling in Longview in the 1970’s. She was very active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church as one of the “Holy Women” and was dedicated to her Catholic faith.
A Rosary will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM with a Mass following at 11:00 AM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.