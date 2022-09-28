Jotham “Joe” Lee Wright Jr.
WHITE OAK — While at home, Jotham (Joe) Lee Wright, Jr., a wonderful loving husband, father, granddad, and great granddad, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 24th at the age of 83. He was always optimistic, never met a stranger, and within a conversation would ask the person if he or she knew his Lord and Savior. He was a person who would light up your life, and you would feel blessed to have known him. He was an Air Force veteran, and he received a degree as a Mechanical Engineer. Later, he built houses and developed Sweet Providence community in White Oak, TX. He also built Hide Away Storage in White Oak, TX owned and operated by him and his wife, Nelda.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Kathleen Wright, and his brother, Wayne Wright. He leaves behind his spouse, Nelda Wright; a sister, Sharon Tarver; son & spouse, Jeff & Violetta Wright, their children, Joe, Gia , and J.J.; daughter & spouse, Lee Ann & Bill Faulks, their children, Brandon and Brooke; Nelda’s three daughters with their spouses: LaVonda & Ronny Smith, daughter, Morgan; Cheryl & Scott Toles, their sons, Robby & Chelsea Toles, their four children, and Justin & Lindsi Toles, their two children; Becky & Justin Meadows, their children, Logan and Brooklyn.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Friday, September 30th at 1pm. Officiating the funeral service, Pastors Nickie Pinson and Charles Hunt, will follow at 2pm at Rader. Burial will be held at Rosewood Park in Longview.
