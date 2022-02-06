Joy Hesse
LONGVIEW — Joy Edwards Hesse, 83, died peacefully holding the hand of one of her grandsons and entered into the arms of Jesus on February 1, 2022 in Longview, Texas.
A celebration of Joy’s life will be held on Monday, February 7 at 10 am at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
Joy is survived by her daughters Brenda Yelton and husband Todd of Charlotte, NC; Glenda Hesse-Hodge whom Joy lived with in Longview, TX; brother Angus Edwards and wife Nancy of Comanche, TX; grandchildren Nathan Blocker wife Ashley; Talon Yelton wife Rebekah; Breezy Yelton; Samuel Yelton; and Kaleb Blocker; great- grandchildren Leila, Braelynn, Lana, Brody, Addalynn, and Daxton.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Dorothy Godfrey; Louise Lancaster; and her granddaughter Danylle Blocker.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution to Joy’s church can be made to New Beginnings Baptist Church Next Gen fund 2137 East George Richey Road, Longview, Texas 75604
