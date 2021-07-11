Joyce Ann Allen
LONGVIEW — Joyce Ann (Pritchett) Allen passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 surrounded by her family in her home in Longview. Her gentle and quiet spirit, and kindness and compassion shown to others leaves a wonderful legacy for those who knew her.
Joyce was born August 7,1935 in Big Spring to Robert L. and Laura W. Pritchett. She enjoyed her early years along with brothers Robert R. and Oscar (Dale) in Big Spring and Quanah before moving to Austin with her family and graduating from Austin High School in 1952. She attended the University of Texas where she met the love of her life, Robert E. (Bob) Allen. They were married in August 1955 and made their home in Longview. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Joyce and Bob were the proud parents of four children: Jane Allen, Amy (Jeff) May, John Allen, and Kent (Tammy) Allen; and greatly adored their grandchildren: Chandler May, Madeleine May (Adam) Lightman, Maya Allen, and Hunter Allen. Joyce recently welcomed to her family a great grandchild, Lila Lightman.
Joyce will always be remembered for her love, devotion and care for her family and others. She valued her role as a homemaker and cherished her time with family throughout her life. She was always there to support her children and grandchildren. Joyce loved to bake, and she and Bob enjoyed their years together cooking and sharing wonderful meals with family and friends. Joyce placed great importance on family togetherness.
As a long-time member of Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church, Joyce loved singing in the choir, helping with the Terrific Tuesday program and other church ministries. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Many wonderful memories were made traveling with family and friends. She enjoyed her years in a garden club and loved playing the piano and attending theatre and opera performances.
Joyce’s beautiful smile, calm nature and love and concern for others will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in the Nicholson Chapel (on Whaley) of First United Methodist Church, 400 N Fredonia St, Longview.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Dale.
Memorials may be made to Wesley-McCabe Southside Ministry Fund c/o First United Methodist Church, 400 N Fredonia, Longview, TX, 75601, or a charity of choice.
The Allen family is forever grateful for the support from the many wonderful people of Traditions Home Health and Hospice.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
