Joyce Ann Williams
GLADEWATER — The world became a little brighter on September 23rd, 1930, when Joyce Ann Westmoreland Williams was born to Hazel and Houston Alvin Westmoreland at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. She lived a life as the only child, high on a pedestal, until tragedy struck at the age of 9 and she lost her Dad. Her mother, Hazel, became the “bread winner” in clerical work and it was suggested they move closer to family in Greenville, Texas. Time moved on and one day a tall, handsome Navy man, Floyd Stamps, on shore-leave, visiting his family, caught the eye of Hazel and they united as a family. Floyd loved Joyce as his own and the smile was brought back to her face and the adventures of “life” began! They traveled cross-country from base to base until Floyd was called into active duty in 1944. The “girls” packed up the house and made their way to Gladewater, Texas, where Hazel had a sister living. It was here where Joyce began her love of flowers and honed her talent for arranging them. She worked with her Aunt at “Flowers by Perk” on Broadway (the building is still there). Her life changed one day when a girlfriend, from her church youth group, invited her to be the “plus one” on a blind double date. By the end of the date, the boys decided they needed to switch partners!! Joyce met the love of her life, J.O. Williams, on that blind date!! Both couples married and their unions lasted 60+ years!! Joyce was very happy to live in the shadow of J.O. and be the “keeper of the house”. She was a God lover, Bible Scholar/Quoter, best Sunday School Teacher you could ever ask for. She was a great listener, never a critic, she led by example and if she ever met you? you left as friends. She was a true lady’s, lady! We loved her dearly and she will leave a void... It was very fitting for her to make her final home-journey September 11, 2022. She visited the Twin Towers in the spring of 2001 and was very taken with the history being made on 9/11, as her father was a fire fighter. She is survived by her son, Michael and Daughter in Heart, Lynn Ann and Granddaughter, Ella Mae Williams. Grandson Dash and wife, Jennifer and Great Granddaughter, Dylan Williams. Son, Mason and Daughter in Heart, Cindy Williams. Granddaughter Betsy and husband, Christopher Thompson and Great Grandsons, Mason and Connor Thompson. Grandson, Mase Williams and Great Grandsons, Collin and Kaleb Williams. Family in Heart, Tasha and J.P. Phillips, Jazmone Hanson and Elizabeth Strickland. Her dear friend, the last of the “Trio”, Mary Griffin. We would like to give our heart-felt thanks to Carla Penuell for always making her look beautiful and to Hearts Way Hospice and their nurses for the tender care they administered. Heaven’s Glory is just a little bit brighter... Services will be held Thursday September 15, 2022, at 11 in the morning at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater, Texas. Visitation will start just prior to the service at 10 in the morning. Interment to follow at Gladewater Memorial Park.
“Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not lie faint.” Isaiah 40:28-31
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.