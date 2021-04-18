Joyce Brasel Smith
LONGVIEW — Joyce Brasel Smith, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Longview, Texas on April 10, 2021 at the age of 89.
Joyce was born on September 26, 1931 in Dermott, Arkansas to Dr. A. C. and Gladys Brasel. She graduated from Dermott High School in 1949 and the University of Arkansas in 1953 with a degree in Home Economics.
On June 14, 1953, Joyce married her high school sweetheart, James H. (Jim) Smith of Dermott, Arkansas.
Joyce was a loving and supportive influence in each family member’s life. Her quick wit and sense of humor captured the hearts of all who knew her.
Family was of the utmost importance to Joyce and her husband Jim. They made sure their entire family connected every 2 years at special family vacations that began in 1992. The last reunion was in 2019 where the family had grown to 33 members.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James H. (Jim) Smith of Longview, Texas, son Dr. Steve Smith (Moira) of Bozeman, Montana, daughters Dr. Krista Darr (Dan) of Longview, Texas, Leslie Lanier-Smallwood (Jim) of Flower Mound, Texas; grandchildren Dr. Jenny Ellis (Ethan) of Bozeman, Montana, Ali Kennedy (Noah) of Manila, Philippines, Kelli Schuit (Aaron) of Peaks Island, Maine, Courtney Sandoval (Josh) of Bozeman, Montana, Dr. Ryan Darr (Julie) of Longview, Texas, Lauren Murray (Andrew) of Hewitt, Texas, Preston Lanier (Dalia) of Houston, Texas and Logan Lanier (Jenni) of Southlake, Texas as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dr. Arlin Brasel, son-in-law Dr. Mark Lanier and daughter-in-law Dr. Becky Smith.
A private family remembrance via Zoom will be shared on April 29, 2021.
Special thanks to Dr. Chip Hodges and Dr. Jeffrey Hart for their unmatched professionalism and kindness to our family. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Blake Lambert and the entire Buckner staff, as well as to Dr. Stacey Holder and the HeartsWay Hospice team for serving our family with loving compassion.
“No eye has seen, nor ear has heard, and no mind has imagined the things that God has prepared for those who love Him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9
