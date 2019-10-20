spotlight
Joyce Crow
WHITE OAK — Joyce left her earthly home to join her heavenly father on, October 17th, 2019, with her children by her side. She was born April 22, 1936, in Pattonville, Texas to Sena Belle and John Monroe McDonald. She married Roy Crow June 27, 1959. Texas. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Roy, her brother Sonny McDonald, seven children, Mike and Josephine Bolton, Johnny and Adele Bolton, Debbie and Harold Girard, Joy Miller, Tim and Gail Crow, Annette and Walter McCown, Mark and Jeanette Crow. 10 Grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two nieces. She leaves behind her precious dog Pippa and her church family.
The family would like to thank Highland Pines Nursing Home, Select Specialty Hospital and Magnolia Hospice for their loving care of Joyce. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Magnolia Hospice at 1250 E Copeland Rd Suite 260, Arlington, TX 76011
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home From 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. A Life Celebration will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Camille Acres Baptist Church in Longview, Texas at 11:00 A.M.
