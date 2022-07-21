Joyce Emily Speer
KILGORE — Services for Joyce Emily Speer, 74, of Kilgore, will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, from six till eight o’clock in the evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Joyce completed her earthly journey on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Gladewater surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on February 12, 1948, in Robstown, Texas to Bernice Vrana and Paul Woodlief Hellmann. After graduating High School Joyce obtained her associates degree. She was married to Billy Neil Speer for numerous years. Joyce was a mother to four children. She worked and retired from the City of Kilgore. Joyce was a long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church and in her later years attended St. Theresa Catholic Church in Union Grove. Mrs. Speer served as the President of the Lions Club from 2011 till 2012 and was a very active member of this local charity. She enjoyed volunteering at charities, especially Helping Hands. She was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brady Middlebrooks of Kilgore, Cheryl Middlebrooks Ray and husband Kirk of Gladewater, Billy Neil Speer, Jr. and wife Bree of Kilgore, and Kelli Speer of Kilgore, grandsons, Owen Ray and Joe Ray of Gladewater, siblings Bill Hellmann of Justin, Dave Hellmann of Brenham, Joe Hellmann of Sargent, and numerous other loving family members.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Lisa Hellmann Skees.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Texas Lions Camp at lionscamp.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Love from All Things Longview becomes life raft for Long John Silver’s
- Police release name, photos of suspect in theft of jewelry from Longview Mall
- Owners of Jucys Hamburgers acquire The Back Porch in Kilgore
- Spring Hill Road to pass through land purchased by Longview ISD
- East Texas father arrested in Kilgore drowning of 2-year-old
- Petition seeks Upshur County district clerk's removal from office
- Police: Man shot in Henderson dies in Longview; suspect arrested
- Relief coming for Illinois shoppers, taxpayers
- Longview tax prepares largely deny allegations in federal lawsuit
- Longview native's forensics company helps identify long-missing daughter of murder victims
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.