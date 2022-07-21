Joyce Emily Speer
KILGORE — Services for Joyce Emily Speer, 74, of Kilgore, will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, from six till eight o’clock in the evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Joyce completed her earthly journey on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Gladewater surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born on February 12, 1948, in Robstown, Texas to Bernice Vrana and Paul Woodlief Hellmann. After graduating High School Joyce obtained her associates degree. She was married to Billy Neil Speer for numerous years. Joyce was a mother to four children. She worked and retired from the City of Kilgore. Joyce was a long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church and in her later years attended St. Theresa Catholic Church in Union Grove. Mrs. Speer served as the President of the Lions Club from 2011 till 2012 and was a very active member of this local charity. She enjoyed volunteering at charities, especially Helping Hands. She was a caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brady Middlebrooks of Kilgore, Cheryl Middlebrooks Ray and husband Kirk of Gladewater, Billy Neil Speer, Jr. and wife Bree of Kilgore, and Kelli Speer of Kilgore, grandsons, Owen Ray and Joe Ray of Gladewater, siblings Bill Hellmann of Justin, Dave Hellmann of Brenham, Joe Hellmann of Sargent, and numerous other loving family members.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Lisa Hellmann Skees.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Texas Lions Camp at lionscamp.com.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.