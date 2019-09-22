Joyce House Riggins

Joyce was born in Tyler, Texas on February 22, 1931 to Myrtle and L.C. House. There, at her family’s nursery that grew “Tyler“ roses, she started her love affair with the outdoors. Her great joy was watching her roses, tomatoes, and garden grow. Joyce attended Tyler High School and was voted an “Ideal Girl” her senior year. In 1948 she was a Rose Grower’s Duchess in the Tyler Rose Festival. She went on to attend Tyler Junior College where she was an Apache Belle. Three years later, she married her high school sweetheart Richard Riggins. They moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas and then to Houston where she graduated with a B.A. in Elementary Education. There she taught first and second grade.
In 1960, she moved to Longview, Texas to start her family. She had two daughters, Rebecca and Rachel. While raising her daughters she imparted the importance of community and stayed active within hers. Upon moving to Longview, she joined the First Baptist Church of Longview where she found lifelong friends in her Sunday school class. She was the President of the East Texas Women’s Auxiliary to the Dental Association, a member of the Women’s Forum, and an officer of the Ivy League Garden Club. Her favorite pastime was the monthly bridge foursome she played with for over 30 years. A true Texas girl, her other passion was rooting for her two favorite teams, the University of Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. She could be heard every Saturday and Sunday cheering at the tv helping them win. Most afternoons she could be found sitting outside with a book in her hands and her cats in her lap.
Besides her quick wit and intelligence, Joyce was best known for her amazing southern cooking. No holiday was complete without her famous coconut cake. This talent led to her second career as the kitchen manager at the First Methodist Church of Longview. Her time with the Church made her rich in friendships and allowed her to create countless meals but what she was most proud of was her contribution to the new kitchen center she helped implement.
Joyce moved to Austin in 2013 to be closer to her daughter and beloved granddaughters. Everyone knew and loved Gaga and she took great joy in spending time with her family and their friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Charles Clay House, and the father of her children, Richard E. Riggins. She will be dearly missed and survived by her daughters Rebecca Riggins, Rachel Riggins Schuler, her son-in-law John Schuler and her granddaughters Lauren, Jennifer, and Michelle all of Austin. Her sister Jean Hughes, her nieces and nephew, her dear friends Sue Dyer, Carolyn Russell, Clara Machin and Debra Ziegler and many more survive her and celebrate her life. The family would like to thank the Brookdale staff and the Brookdale Hospice Care team for their care and compassion.
She touched the lives of so many and will be missed dearly, however, the happy memories will not be forgotten. A memorial will be held to celebrate Joyce’s life on Monday, September 24 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Longview, 209 E. South Street in the Ford Chapel with a reception in the Atrium immediately following.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – www2.jdrf.org. The Highway 80 Mission – hiway80rm.org. 3117 W. Marshall, Longview, Texas 75604 or Windridge Equestrian Center P.O. 680, Diana, Texas 75640.
