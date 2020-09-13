Joyce Jean Finley

She began her career as a teller at Citizens National Bank. She quickly rose through the ranks and was named Vice President of Texas Commerce Bank, Lubbock. She oversaw the handling of both domestic and international cotton transactions for Texas Commerce Bank. She retired after over fifty years at Texas Commerce Bank, but never one to sit idle, she returned to banking at American State Bank for a short time as a financial advisor.
Joyce was a devoted wife to her husband, Durwood Finley, of 62 years. She was a wonderful mother to her two children, Terre Finley Dunn and Jim Lee Finley. She is survived by her husband, Durwood, daughter, Terre and husband Clement Dunn, son, Jim and his wife Leah Finley, all of Longview. She was Grandmom to her beloved grandchildren Charlie Dunn, Mackenzie Dunn, Harper Finley, and Hudson Finley. Joyce had many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly.
Special thanks to her devoted niece, Dena Earp for her help and care. The family would like to also thank her caregivers, Carla Jones, Pam Watson, Tammie Watson, and Judy Foster, for the extra efforts and attention they gave to Joyce.
Due to the pandemic a private family graveside service will be held in Big Spring, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
