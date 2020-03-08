Joyce Jenice (Gozier) Strachan

She was born November 10, 1933, to Ivy and Beatrice (Pierce) Grozier in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She married her high school sweetheart, Dan Strachan, in 1953, while they were both students at Rice University. Upon Dan’s employment with Texas Eastman, they moved to Longview in 1962.
Working as a homemaker and at-home mom, Joyce was never idle and relished all aspects of raising their children. She modeled her faith for us by serving as a Sunday school teacher, GA’s leader, and kitchen helper at Greggton First Baptist; and for the last 40 years, worshipping and serving at Oakland Heights Baptist Church.
Always eager to help at her children’s school, Joyce was honored to serve as Pine Tree Secondary School PTA Secretary and as PTA Elementary School President; receiving the Lifetime PTA Member award from the State of Texas.
She was an accomplished seamstress; creating and sewing many costumes for Dottie Hunt School of Dance and the PTHS Theatre department. She worked at Reynold’s Bookkeeping & Income Tax Service in Longview from 1977-1992 and later opened DJ’s Tax Service with her husband, Dan.
Years after their middle daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, Joyce and Dan were honored by the Because I Care Foundation for their work promoting bone marrow donation.
Joyce was an active member of The Celtic Heritage Society of East Texas, serving as Secretary. She and Dan worked tirelessly for many years, alongside their fellow Heritage Society members, to bring public awareness to Celtic heritage culture, customs and lineage; culminating each year in the annual Celtic Heritage Festival held in Henderson and Kilgore, Texas.
Joyce had a passion for life-long learning and was an avid reader; checking out and reading over 11,000 books from the Greggton and Longview Public Libraries over her 58 years as a Longview resident. She loved to cook and took great pleasure in expressing her love for her family and friends by preparing and sharing meals. She enjoyed traveling extensively with Dan, especially after their retirement; as well as gardening, photography and telling jokes. She loved to laugh and did so often.
Joyce never met a stranger and thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people and learning about their interests. She lived a very full life but repeatedly said her greatest joy came from being a devoted wife for 64 years to Dan, mom to 4 treasured children, Granny to 5 fabulous grandchildren and Great Granny to 8 precious great grandchildren.
She taught us all so many lessons throughout her 86 years. But most importantly, she taught us and showed us the importance of loving and serving God and loving each other. She was a true lady and we will miss her greatly.
As per her request, the family will hold a private memorial in her remembrance.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margie Grozier; her brother, Ivy Ike Grozier, Jr.; her beloved husband, Dan Strachan; and their daughter, Nancy Strachan Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Jenice Daily and husband David; daughter, Susan Strachan; son, Mark Strachan and wife, Karla. Grandchildren Josh and Taylor Daily, Jason and Ginny Daily, Ellen and Logan Miller, Rebecca and Henry Leineweber, Karen Strachan and Bob Arnold. Great grandchildren Kaypree and Copper Daily, Emma Grace and Jackson Daily, Jack and Leo Miller and Gwen and Nora Leineweber. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations/memorials be made to Oakland Heights Baptist Church - designation to the “Sonshine Ministry”.
