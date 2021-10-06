Joyce Johnson Watts
GILMER — Joyce Johnson Watts was born in Verden, OK, August 29, 1931, and passed from this life on October 3, 2021, at her home. Her parents were John L. Castloo and Thula Runette Clark. When Joyce was very young, the family made their way to Gilmer, Texas where John and Runette had a furniture store. Joyce met and later married Jeff Johnson on July 1, 1947. She was always involved in school functions and supported her children in every activity. She kept the books for her husband’s building contracting business as well as sewing outfits for everything from curtains to a wedding gown. Later she got her G.E.D and went on to college. She learned to play the organ and played for her home church, Faith Baptist, for many years. She also taught in any capacity in which she was needed. She loved the Lord and taught her children, grandchildren, great and great greats to love him also. After her husband of 55 1/2 years passed away, she married Bruce B. Watts. They were very happy for 17 years. She remains a Godly role model for her family and fondly known as Mama Joyce by all. Preceding her in death were her parents, John L. and Runette Clark Castloo, one sister, Lois Ruth Dacus, husband, Jeff Johnson, sons, Eugene and infant son, Tony Lee Johnson, granddaughter, Leisa Lynn Johnson Stanfield, grandson, Jesse Eugene Johnson, and husband, Bruce B. Watts. Left to cherish her memory, one sister, Shirley Castloo of Hamshire, Texas, daughter, Stacia and husband Jerry Dugger, also Pam Slaven, R B Watts, and Connie Irons, and their families, nieces, Reasey Jackson and husband, Tim, Carlette Dacus, grandchildren, Missy Walker and husband Scott of Terlingua, Texas, Sammy Horner, Stacy Bowden and husband, Chris, Tracy and husband Clint Leach, Cole Johnson and Tabitha, great grandchildren, Lindsay Schuler and husband JD, Nichole Dryer and husband Justin, Joshua Stanfield and wife Kaitlyn, Samantha Horner Bryant and husband Michael of Stillwater, OK, Alli, Emily, and Kylie Leach, Kyle Bowden and wife, Kate, also Cason Johnson, McKenna and Lily Johnson and 9 great great grandchildren. Funeral service for Ms. Watts will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Bro. Wayne McKay and John King officiating, interment to follow at Morris Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday beginning at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to HeartsWay Hospice; 4351 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75605.
