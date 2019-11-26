spotlight
Joyce "Mimi" Brown
Joyce “Mimi” Brown
DIANA — A memorial service for Joyce “Mimi” Brown, 76, of Diana will be 2 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Grubbs-Loyd Chapel in Diana, with Brother JD Mayo officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Mimi passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Mimi was born January 11, 1943 in Houston, Texas to Perry Carson “PC” and Willie “Billie” Dema (Meadows) Mullican. Joyce was a loving wife, mother grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Mimi is survived by her sons; Troy Dale Brown, Jr. and wife Sherry, Greg Brown and wife Cynthia, Michael Brown, daughters; Melissa Wilson, Michele Griffith and husband Sonny, sisters; Jo Ann Smith, Delores Davis, grandchildren; Jerriad, Zachary, Garrett, Greg, Jr., Dustin, Gessica, Garrison, Amanda, Cheyenne, Teresa, Dale, Vanessa, Dillion, Austin, fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Troy Dale Brown, Sr., 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.