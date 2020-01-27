spotlight
Joyce Mohr
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Joyce Mohr, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home. Joanna was born on July 29, 1922 in Dallas, Texas and died on January 23, 2020 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
