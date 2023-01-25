Joyce Morton Kimbrell
LONGVIEW — Joyce Morton Kimbrell, 73, of Longview, left this world to rejoice with her Jesus in Heaven on January 8, 2023. Joyce was born on September 10. 1949 to KC and Mattie Morton in Longview. Morton Grocery and Meat Market on Sabine Street was her second home as a youth where she helped her parents run “the store” and made many lifelong friends. Serving the community came natural to her. She lived out this mission by being a community banker, finally retiring from JP Morgan Chase in 2017 where she was the branch manager. Joyce graduated from Longview High School in 1967, where she found a love for football and “bleeds green”. She also loved her Dallas Cowboys and never missed a game. You could also find her at her grandchildrens’ sporting events, cheering them on. So, it was no surprise that after retiring, she was a PE teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, brother Joseph Morton and son Kyle Amos. She is survived by countless friends she called family, in addition to daughter, Amy Amos (Allen) Blalock and son-in-law Kevin Blalock. She was blessed with grandchildren that she loved dearly: Keegan Michael Allen and fiancé Kylie Jeffrey, Kylee Allen, Kinslee Allen, Jack Blalock and David Blalock. A Rosary for the repose of her soul will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on January 28, 2023 at 10:30am with a memorial Mass at 11am, followed by inurnment at the St. Joseph’s Columbarium.
