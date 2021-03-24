Joyce Richardson
KILGORE — Joyce Richardson, 76, of Kilgore, passed away peacefully at her home on March 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Thursday evening from 5-7 PM. A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with burial following at Winterfield Cemetery.
Joyce was born on September 11, 1944, in Jacksonville, TX to John Lee and E. Imogene Lewis. She was retired from LeTourneau, INC, where she worked for more than 37 years in accounting as a supervisor. She loved to go camping, and traveling, and out of her love for her husband, she pretended to like motorcycling. She enjoyed going to the boats and Las Vegas for the slot machines. Above all else, she loved her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Richardson had a servant’s heart, and it gave her great joy to serve people in all areas of her life. She was particularly fond of giving gifts. She will always be remembered with a smile on her face, and quick to laugh. She was filled with joy in her life, and it always shown through.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronnie Richardson; son, Shane Richardson, and wife Amanda; daughter, Christie Garrick, and husband Matt; sister, Sue Moore; brothers Nolan Lewis and Norman Lewis; and grandchildren, Luke Richardson, Ben Richardson, Caden Garrick, Julia Garrick and Lauren Garrick.
