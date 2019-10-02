JR Murray, Jr.

JR earned his accounting degree from Centenary College after attending night classes and serving in the U.S. Army Reserves. In April of 1959, their only child, John Randall (“Randy”), was born. In a career spanning six decades, JR served as a long-time executive for US Industries and its subsidiaries taking him to New York, Chicago, and around the world for the first half of his career.
After working at Axelson in Longview for many years, JR became President of USI Furnishings in Dallas. In 1977, he and Mary moved to Nashville, TN where he became President of Durango Boot Co.
Eager to return to their East Texas roots and live near family, JR and Mary moved back to Longview in the early 1980’s where he purchased Aldon Marble Mfg. Co. He and Randy worked together as an owner/operator team serving East Texas homeowners for over 30 years.
JR’s hobbies included spending time with his family, especially grandkids Caitlin and Jacob, and his beloved cats. JR was a creature of habit and greeted each day with a cup of coffee, his Bible, and The Wall Street Journal. In recent years, much of JR’s time was spent in loving service to Mary who passed away after more than 62 years of marriage on August 5th.
JR was preceded in death by his mother and father John Rudolph and Audrey Mae Murray, an infant brother Larry, wife Mary Elizabeth Murray and great granddaughter Ellie Love Kropchuk. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Randy and Jamie Murray of Kilgore, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Rosiland Murray, grandson Jacob Murray, granddaughter and grandson-in-law Caitlin and Matthew Kropchuk, Great-grandchildren Timothy and Caroline Kropchuk and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
JR was known in the residential construction business as an honest man who would see to it that the job was done right. He was liked by many and he loved to joke and laugh with those closest to him. In the words of his son, Randy, “[JR] never met a stranger and was just a really cool guy. We love you and will miss you more than you could know, Pop, but we know that your heart’s desire was to be with Nana again.”
Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home in Longview this Friday, October 4th, from 5-7 PM. Graveside services will be the next day, Saturday, October 5th, at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel starting at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Silver Paws ?? or Therapet Animal Assisted Therapy.
