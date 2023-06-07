Juanda Lois Myers
LONGVIEW — Juanda Lois Myers, 79, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023. She was born on October 9, 1943, in Selman City, Texas, to her parents Raymond and Kathleen George.
Known as “Nanaw” to those closest to her, Juanda was the heart of her family. Her infectious smile and kind heart touched the lives of all who knew her. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling, playing games, and cooking for her loved ones.
Juanda was a member of the Judson Rd Church of Christ. She is survived by her children Rodney Myers, Holly and Randy Greer, Hunter Myers, Mackynzie Crouch, and her grandson Peyton Myers, whom she raised. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by several half-siblings, numerous cousins, and a host of friends.
Juanda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronnie Myers, and her parents. The family will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Sweet Hills Events Center at 11:00.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Accent Care Hospice of Texas, and in particular, Elizabeth, for the loving care they provided to our mother.
