Juanita High “Leonard” Lindsay

Juanita was born July 4, 1924 in Fort Worth, Texas the second daughter of Clarence Hinton High and Lavena Susan (Kennedy) High. Juanita was brought up in the Ft. Worth area by her parents and graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1941. She continued her education attending Brantley-Draughan Business College where she graduated in 1949, then attended Texas Christian University Tax course in 1951. She worked at Ft. Worth CPA firms where she gained skills in bookkeeping and management. After moving to Longview, Texas in 1961 she became an invaluable employee of Delta Distributors Inc. (now Brenntag Southwest) for 23 years (1968-1991) where she developed manuals, policies, and procedures for the company. She was promoted to corporate secretary and office manager. Along with her work she was also involved in the Zonta Club of Longview, Pilot Cub, American Business Women’s Association, and was named in the Who’s Who of American Women.
She was married to Kenneth E. Lindsay in 1976. They explored and traveled the world together for 39 years. Another hobby they shared was square dancing and going to church and socializing with the Cornerstone class of First Christian Church. She was preceded in death by Kenneth in March 2015. She said, “her greatest love was her three girls and their families”, Sherry Lynn (Leonard) Boatman, Pamela Sue (Leonard) Swift, and Barbara Ann (Leonard) Powell. She loved and spent time with Kenneth’s children and their families, Donna Sue Wilcoxson, and Buddy Hawkins. Those left to cherish her memories include above mentioned children along with her 9 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in honor of Juanita Lindsay to the First Christian Church of Longview, Texas. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
