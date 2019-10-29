Juanita L. Gibson

Joe and Juanita had many varied and successful business ventures. Early in their marriage, they owned and operated a Texaco Service Station and later a Phillips Station. She was a secretary at an insurance company and was a bookkeeper for over 70 years. Juanita was active in church her entire life.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Lenee Blanton and husband Jesse of Decatur, Georgia, and Lauren Gibson of Longview. Great-grandchildren, Lukas and Sophie Blanton. Sister, Edith Wilson and husband D.L. Wilson and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marjorie Ellen, her husband, Joe B. Gibson, and her mother and father.
Services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 10am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, Longview with Charles Hunt officiating. Visitation will be held from 9am to 10am prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Chris and Carrie Osborn, Kiska Caldwell, Rebecca Danals, Nella Kopp, Beckie Moore, Bettye Peteet, and Heart’sWay Hospice for their care and support.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
