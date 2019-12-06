spotlight
Juanita Leanora Arthur
LONGVIEW — Juanita Leanora Arthur was born June 4, 1928 in Locksburg, Arkansas to Henry Milam and Mary Lou Denson Milam. She passed away December 3, 2019 in Longview, Texas at age 91. Juanita loved to fish with her brother and brother-in-law. She also couldn’t pass up a garage sale and turned this hobby into a business at Lake ‘O the Pines. She is preceded in death by her son, Randy McCreary; husband, Clyde Arthur; brother and sisters, Verna Bailey, Joyce Kidwell, Elsie Nutt, Calvin Milam, Ewen Milam, Coy Milam, and Albert Milam.
She is survived by her daughters, Tresa Needham (Mark Needham) and Linda McCreary (Matthew Stevens); and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview.
