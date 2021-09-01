Juanita Livingston
DAINGERFIELD — Hattie (Juanita) Livingston, age 88, of Daingerfield, Texas, passed away August 30, 2021 in Daingerfield, Texas.
Juanita was preceded in death, by her parents Ross and Pearl Hooton, and husband, Grover Dean Livingston and son, Bobby Livingston. Survivors include one son and two daughter-in-laws, David and DeAnn Livingston of Omaha, and Gail Livingston of Lone Star, Texas; five grandchildren and their spouses, Kim and John Broom of San Antonio, Scott and Mindy Livingston of Tyler, Jeremy and Natalie Livingston of Lone Star, James and Leigh Anne Taff of Daingerfield, and Jeffery and Morgan Frost of Omaha; and 4 great grandchildren.
Juanita was an active member of Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church, and was employed with Daingerfield Housing Authority until 2017. Juanita spent her past time playing 42 or visiting and traveling with her family and church. Out of all the things she achieved in her life, her family was her greatest accomplishment.
A celebration of Juanitas life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church of Hughes Springs with Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Veal Switch Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church, or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/dallasnetexas/donate. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at Nail-HaggardFH.com
