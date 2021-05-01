Juanita Mae Norman
SPRING BRANCH — Juanita Mae Norman, 95, of Boerne, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery in Longview, Texas.
Nita, as most people knew her, moved to Boerne in November 2020 to be near her daughter. She’d previously lived in Longview for almost 30 years at Western Villa Mobile Home Park and had many wonderful friends there that made her life so much better after she was widowed in 2004.
Nita was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to John and Nettie Pate, and raised in Kilgore, Texas with her brother John R. Pate. She married Herbert Norman in Kilgore in 1944. Their first daughter, Nita Louise, was born in Kilgore in 1947, followed by daughter Martha Lea, who was born in Wichita Falls, TX while the family was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base. The family enjoyed living around the world courtesy of the U.S. Air Force. After Nita’s husband’s retirement, the family moved to East Texas where they finally made Longview their home . Nita loved living in Longview surrounded by her friends, beloved animals, and her yard. She was an avid gardener, who also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and playing games on her Kindle. In her later years she really enjoyed going to Shreveport and playing the slot machines, although she said her luck was never very good.
Nita is survived by her daughter, Martha Eubanks and her husband Doug of Spring Branch, Texas; her grandson, Jeffrey Moore, his wife Demetria and their children Macy and Makayla; and her grandson, Darrell Moore, his wife Kelly, and their children Cassidy and Keegan; her grandson, Bryan Eubanks, his wife Christy, and their daughter Alannah; her granddaughter Erin Williams, her husband Aaron, and their son Ryker; her grandson Grant Eubanks, his wife Amanda, and their children Hannah, Joel and Nathaniel.
Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert R. Norman, and her daughter, Nita Manning.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Sandy Martin, Gisela Odom, Diane Goodman, Wanda Costa, and Wallace and Shirley Johnson - they were always there to help Nita whenever she was in need. They were the people she loved most, next to her family.
In lieu of flowers, your donation to the American Cancer Society in Nita’s memory would be appreciated.
