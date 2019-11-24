Juanita Yates Cornelsen

If you didn’t personally know “Auntie” you most likely crossed her path while she was out on the town doing the things she loved. For many years it’s been her weekly ritual to get dressed up on Friday mornings to have Theresa fix her hair before delivering blueberry donuts to her favorite men’s group at McDonalds, chocolate eclairs to Dr. John Greifenkamp’s office, or paying a visit to Chase Bank downtown to get the newest roll of Presidential Gold Dollars to offer up as tips for good service, or to a dear friend always telling the lucky recipient “Hold on to that because as long as you have it you’ll never go broke”. It’s quite possible she lived such a healthy life in part due to her love of a Juicy’s hamburger and bowl of beans which she said satisfied most of the nutritional food groups with one meal - throw in a slice of chocolate meringue pie for good measure. Having lived through the Great Depression she was quick to let you know that Dad would roll over in his grave if he knew she paid more than a quarter for a hamburger and French fries. Juanita was sucker for a red rose, a box of Russell Stover chocolates, an ice cold Coca-Cola, and receiving a card in the mail from a long-time acquaintance or a holiday wish of health and happiness - she saved every one.
She would often recount stories of wonderful times living and working closely with her husband, Fritz Cornelsen, who owned and operated North American Van Lines Agency. An immigrant from Oldenburg Germany at the age of 17, Fritz fell in love with Juanita at a young age and knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.
Juanita loved America, First Presbyterian Church, Jesus, and her family Bible from which she read every night. But most of all she loved her niece, Patricia Yates Shappell, who was like a daughter to her.
Juanita is survived by her niece Patty Yates Shappell and her husband Dee, great nephews Michael Shappell and his wife Susan, Trace Shappell and his wife Lea and their children Whitten and Haden and Haden’s wife Angie and their daughter Olivia. Also, cousins Doris Freeman and Bob Yates.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 26th at 1:30pm at First Presbyterian Church in Longview Texas.
Juanita has requested memorials to be sent to First Presbyterian Church Longview, First Lutheran Church of Longview, or your charity of choice.
The family would like to thank all our friends who have over the years loved Juanita as if she was their own. We would also like to extend heartfelt Thank You to Amy Frith and the wonderful staff of Parkview on Hollybrook and Elite Sitter Service for making these past few months a comfortable and loving experience. We could not have done it without you. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
