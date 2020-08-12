Judith Ann Peltier
LONGVIEW — Judith Ann Peltier passed away on August 6, 2020 at Longview Regional Medical Center from complications of COVID-19. Judy, as she was known by all, was born on October 16, 1942 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to Charles and Anna Fye, and was the youngest of six children. In 1958, the family moved to Independence, Missouri where she met L. Bradley Horne. Brad and Judy married and had 4 children, first settling in Southern California, but in 1969 they relocated to Charles City, Iowa. To help support her family, Judy worked as a taxi driver, a nurse’s aide, and operated a catering truck. When she was not working, she could be found in the warmest spot in the house with a book and a cup of tea. In 1978, Judy and Brad divorced but remained lifelong friends. She spent the next few years traveling the country and taking seasonal work in carnivals where she met Henry (Hank) Peltier. Judy loved meeting new people, and was always ready to visit for a bit. In 1981, Judy and Hank married and settled in Marshfield, Massachusetts where they enjoyed spending time with family, and at Hank’s DAV and VFW Posts. After Hank’s passing in 1984, Judy moved back to Charles City to be near family. In 1994, looking for warmer weather, she relocated to Texas, living in New Boston, Big Sandy, and finally in 2009 to Longview. Judy enjoyed travel, socializing with her friends at the Green Street Recreation Center, and volunteering at Longview Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; brothers Andrew, Jerry, and Lee; and one grandson, James Cordes. She is survived by her sister Marlene Caviness of Killeen, Texas and brother Marlin Fye of Independence, Missouri as well as her children; Michelle Shean of Longview, Texas; Mike (Elaine) Horne of Georgetown, Texas; Mark (Barbara) Horne of San Francisco, California; and Melanie (Jeff) Darnell of Spencer, Iowa. In addition, “Nana” loved and will be missed by 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, as well as all of her many friends. As was Judy’s wish, her body has been donated to the UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth to facilitate COVID and other research. The family will be having a virtual memorial/remembrance service on Thursday, August 13th at 7:00 pm CST via Zoom. Please call Mike at (903) 918-1660 for a link if you would like to participate.
