Judith (Judy) Smith
LONGVIEW — Judith (Judy) Smith was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 22, 1932, to Malcolm and Vivian Kinney and passed from this life on July 23, 2020, in Longview, Texas. She was raised in Dallas and described herself as “first, last and always a Texan.”
After graduating from Southern Methodist University at 20 years of age, she taught English at Hillcrest High School in Dallas. The years she spent at Hillcrest were some of her happiest; she maintained friendships with the teachers and students she met there for the rest of her life. She went on to teach at Ann Arbor High School in Michigan and Dunedin High School in Florida. She instilled the importance of education and good writing as well as a love of reading in her children and grandchildren. Judy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Longview. She also belonged to chapter FN of PEO, multiple bridge-playing groups, and the Shakespeare Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Franklin Smith. Survivors include her sons John M. Smith of Austin and Michael J. Smith of Huntsville, Alabama, daughter-in-law Lori, four grandchildren (Travis [Sarah] Smith of Merritt Island, Florida; Taylor [Rebecca] Smith of Washington, D.C.; Rosalie [Hunter] Eddy of Mayport, Florida; Katharina of Disney World), and her great-grandsons Elijah and Jameson Eddy.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a gift to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A memorial service will be held at 5 PM on Friday, November 5 at Woodhaven Presbyterian Church in Irving, Texas.
