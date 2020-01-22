spotlight
Judy A. Barnes
Judy A. Barnes
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Judy Aileen Barnes, will be held at Welch Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 P.M. till 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home. Judywas born on May 25, 1950 in Longview, to Mavis Aileen Barnes and James Ernest Barnes. She was a life long resident of Longview, and graduated from Hallsville High School in 1968. She was a member of the Longview Church of Christ. She loved to have flowers and roses around her yard to take care of and liked watching old movies and television shows. She is survived by her brother Bill Barnes, niece Elizabeth Kilpatrick, nephew William Barnes and wife Satori, and two great-nieces Brinley Barnes and Natalie Kilpatrick. Judy passed away on January 19, 2020 in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.